Barry L. Rokoff, beloved husband of the late Cheryldee (nee Barash). Loving father of Stacey B. Rokoff, Mark (Rachel) Rokoff and Gregory ( Sarah) Rokoff. Devoted grandfather of Hailey, Caleb, Chloe, Connor and Rachel.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service can go on YouTube beginning Sept. 15 (enter Barry L. Rokoff Funeral Service).
Family will receive friends following service until 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the residence of S. Rokoff, 32710 Stony Brook Lane in Solon.
Friends who wish may contribute to the American Diabetes Association (donations.diabetes.org).