Laurel (Dafna Krieger) Ronis, beloved daughter of Joan Terr and Leonard Ronis, sister of Robert and Lauryn, aunt of Sarah, Jenny and Anna, granddaughter to Max and Lillian Ronis and to Joseph and Fanny Terr, died peacefully at her home in Beachwood from complications of breast cancer on Dec. 26. A graduate in Middle-Eastern Studies of the University of Michigan, “Dafna” spent much of her adult life living between Israel and the United States and worked in the hotel industry. She was married briefly and remained lifelong friends with cellist David Krieger of New York, and had many dear friends from around the world who remained in contact during her decline. She was a talented musician and linguist who was fluent in English, French, Hebrew and Arabic.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Boulevard, Beachwood.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday following services until 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 31 the home of Robert and Lauryn Ronis, 2726 West Park Blvd., Shaker Heights.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Dafna Ronis Krieger education fund at the Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland or to the Department of Psychiatry Education Fund at University Hospitals.