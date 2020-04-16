Miriam Ronis (nee Grossman), beloved and adoring wife of the recently deceased Richard; devoted mother of “Amy” (Dennis) Vidmar and the late David (Sheila) Ronis; loving grandmother of Heather (Daniel Mason) Ronis, Jason (Amanda) Ronis and Michael (Heather) Vidmar-McEwen; dearest great-grandmother of Benjamin, Lillian, Yehuda, Nadia and Emmett; dear sister of Ruth (William, deceased) Cohen and Irwin (Donna) Grossman, both deceased.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be private.