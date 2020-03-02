Richard Ronis, beloved and adored husband of Miriam Ronis (nee Grossman); devoted father of Amelia “Amy” (Dr. Dennis) Vidmar of Erie, Pa., and the late David Lee (Sheila Rakusin) Ronis; adored grandfather of Michael (Heather) Vidmar-McEwen, Heather (Daniel) Mason Ronis and Jason (Amanda) Ronis; dearest great-grandfather of Benjamin, Lillian, Yehuda, Nadia and Emmett; dear brother of Leonard (Joan) Ronis (both deceased) and Helene (Arthur, deceased) Rubel.
Services will be held 1 p.m. March 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 4 and March 5 at 2202 Acacia Park Drive in Lyndhurst.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, c/o The Richard and Miriam Philanthropic Fund, 25701 Science Park Drive in Beachwood.