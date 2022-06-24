Allan Rose, 79, of Mayfield Heights passed away on June 22, 2022, in Parma. Allan was born on Sept. 15, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of Harry and Rose (Epstein) Rose. Allan came to the Cleveland area as a child and later earned his Bachelor of Arts in sales from Dyke College. Allan very much enjoyed the social aspect of his life. He loved to dance, attend live music, festivals and social events. Allan was a volunteer at the senior center and his place of worship.
Allan was a devoted father, grandfather and brother, leaving his children; Tara Stefanik (Rich), Ruby Smith, and Alex Rose (Shana); grandchildren, Miles Smith and Hollis Alexander; nieces and nephews, Hunter, Quinlin and Owen Carlin; and brother, Ronald Rose.
Allan was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law, Rita Rose.
Graveside services will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road, Solon at 10 a.m. June 29, officiated by Rabbi Matt Eisenberg. Following the service there will be a gathering to honor Allan at the Willoughby Eagles, 37299 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.
Services conducted by Cleveland Jewish Funerals, 26801 Miles Road, Cleveland, (216) 340-1400 www.ClevelandJewishFunerals.com