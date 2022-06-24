Rose Allan

A year has passed since the oceanfront condo building collapse that killed 98 people in Surfside, Florida. The 12-story Champlain Towers building came down with a thunderous roar and left a giant pile of rubble in one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history. Its victims are being honored Friday at events on the ground where the grueling two-week search and rescue unfolded. Only two teenagers and a woman survived the collapse. Others escaped from the part of the building that initially remained standing. First Lady Jill Biden was among speakers at Friday's event.