Cynthia A. Rose (nee Lathabee), beloved wife of the late Howard M. Rose. Loving mother of Samuel Rose and Daniel (Jennifer) Rose. Devoted grandmother of Abigale and Adam. Dear sister in law of Sharon and Clark Rose.
Private immediate family services will be held Jan. 12 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, followed by interment Mayfield Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Friends who wish may view the service at 2 p.m. Jan. 12 by going to bkbmc.com, select obituaries, scroll down to the obituary of Cynthia Rose, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live steam, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.