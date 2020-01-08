Daniel S. Rose, 65, of Beachwood passed away Dec. 30, 2019, in Cleveland.
Born Aug. 17, 1954, to Dr. William L. and Audrey H. Rose, in Detroit, Daniel’s family moved to Cleveland when he was a young child. He graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1972. He received his bachelor’s degree from Miami University in 1976. Later, Daniel also attended Cleveland State University.
Daniel worked in the IT field for 40 years, most recently at Parker Hannifin Corp. as an IT technical analyst. He previously worked as a senior systems analyst at Penske Logistics, where he earned the GE Six Sigma Green Belt certification.
A member of Park Synagogue, Daniel was also a longtime member of the JCC, where he worked out for many years with a group of “early-bird” regulars.
Daniel also was on the board of directors of the Oracle Transportation Management International User Group from 2014 to 2019.
Outside of work, he was interested in sailing, master swimming and traveling.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 41 years, Miriam Shultz Rose; children, Richard (Liny) of Seoul, South Korea, and Jeffrey (Norah) of Chicago; brother, David G. Rose of Cleveland; mother-in-law, Louise Yasinow Shultz; aunt, Sonya Shultz; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. William L. and Audrey H. Rose.
Contributions in loving memory of Daniel can be made to the Park Synagogue Hunger/Mitzvah Fund.