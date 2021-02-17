David Rose, 66, of Euclid, passed away on Feb. 4, 2021. David was born in Detroit on Aug. 17, 1954.
David was well educated and received his bachelor’s degree. He became a computer programmer and a systems analyst, earning his livelihood for many years.
He was a private person, keeping to himself but he loved to travel. David traveled the world and visited Israel several times. He was raised in a reform Jewish home but become more conservative in his religious practices. David’s faith was firmly rooted in his Jewish beliefs.
Beloved son of Dr. William and Audrey Rose (both deceased); dear brother of Carol (Robert Sr.) Partlow of Estero, Fla., and the late Daniel Rose; brother-in-law of Miriam Rose; loving uncle of Richard Rose, Jeffrey Rose, Rob Partlow and Christopher Partlow; cherished great-uncle.
Graveside services will be held will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.