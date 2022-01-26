Edward Rose passed away on Jan. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.
He was born in Akron. He was married for 54 years to Nancy Goldman Rose, who preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter Allison of Philadelphia; son, Andrew of Charlotte; and brother, Ronald of Bloomfield Hills, Mich. He was the son of the late Samuel and Leah Rose. A 1960 graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, he joined the Cleveland office of the international accounting firm KPMG and was a partner until his retirement in 1995. He was managing partner of the Akron office from 1991-1995. He and Nancy moved to Chapel Hill, N.C., in 1998.
He volunteered with many nonprofit organizations in every city that he lived, primarily as a financial advisor. He was president of the Ohio Society of CPAs and co-chair of a task force of the American Institute of CPAs that developed the first agreement of professional reciprocity between American certified public accountants and Canadian chartered accountants. He received the Gold Medal for Meritorious Service from the Ohio Society of CPAs, that organization’s highest service recognition.
Donations may be made to the Ohio CPA Foundation, 4249 Easton Way, Suite 150, Columbus, OH 43219 (ohiocpafoundation.org) .
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.