Eugene “Gene” Rose, beloved husband of the late Shirley M. (nee Rosenfeld) Rose. Loving father of Lee (Nan) Rose, Eric Rose, and Cheryl (Carol Cosler) Rose. Devoted grandfather of Spencer Mack and Max Rose.
Private family services will be held April 18 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial. Interment Mayfield Cemetery. Friends are invited to view the service at 1 p.m. April 18 at 1 PM at bkbmc.com. Go to obituaries, scroll down to his obituary, click on his obituary and click on join live stream.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd. Beachwood, OH 44122 in Gene Rose’s memory.