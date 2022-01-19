Dr. M. William Rose, beloved husband of Mary Ann (Mimi) Rose; devoted father of Marc Rose (deceased), Debbie (Jerry) Grammas,and Jeffrey (Carla) Rose. Loving grandfather of Jennifer Beals, Kristen Schaatt, Joshua Rose and Gabrielle Rose, and a great grandson due in February. William Rose was born in 1930 in Cleveland. Known as a kind, loving, gentle man that was always there for his family. He was a wise and ethical man, always took the high road and put others first.
William met his beautiful bride in 1955. They were married for 66 years.
After earning his D.D.S. from the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) School of Dental Medicine in 1953, he served two years in the U.S. Air Force Dental Corps as a captain. He returned to Cleveland as a resident in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Mt. Sinai Medical Center. Dr. Rose began his teaching career in 1961 eventually becoming a clinical associate professor of oral and maxillofacial surgery at the CWRU School Dental Medicine.
Dr. Rose retired from private practice in 2004. His patients referred to him as kind and caring. He took the extra time to call each patient the evening after a procedure to see how he or she was doing
He had a true passion for teaching, served as a mentor to several surgeons, and taught well into his 80s. When he could no longer teach he enjoyed attending classes at Cleveland Community College in their senior scholars program. In his spare time he loved nurturing his bonsai trees, reading books on WWII, and collecting stamps. Other hobbies included exercise, swimming and meditating.
Dr. Rose was a Diplomat of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and International Congress of Oral Implantologists, fellow in the American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists, and the Pierre Fauchard Academy, and an associate fellow in the American College of Implantologists and American Society of Osteointegration. He served as President of both the American Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity and Cleveland Dental Society, and is a recipient of the Mosby Prize for excellence in oral pathology.
Contributions are suggested to Case Western Reserve School of Dental Medicine in honor of Dr. William Rose.
Services will be held at 2 pm Jan. 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery. Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Dr. M. William Rose, click on his obituary, scroll down join live stream, click on join live stream.
Due to the pandemic, public receiving at the residence will not be held.