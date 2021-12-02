Marc Bernard Rose, 63, passed away in his sleep on Nov. 20, 2021, in central California after a battle with cancer. He was the beloved son of Dr. M. William “Bill” Rose and Mary Ann “Mimi” Rose; brother of Jeffrey David Rose and Debra Lynn Grammas; and best friend to Matthew R. Smith.
Marc was an extraordinary artist, graphic designer and talented rock ‘n’ roll drummer who marched to his own beat. A quick-witted gentle giant with a great sense of humor. He was a good listener and always left you feeling good about yourself.
A celebration of his life will be held in California for his friends and family at a later date.
No visitation or food, please.