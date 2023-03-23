Rose, Mary Ann

Mary Ann (Mimi) Rose, beloved wife of Dr. M. William Rose (deceased); devoted mother of Marc Rose (deceased), Debbie (Jerry) Grammas and Jeffrey (Carla) Rose. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Beals, Kristen Schaatt, Joshua Rose and Gabrielle Rose Ressler. Great-grandmother of Felix Schaatt.
Mary Ann Rose was born in 1935 in New York City and passed away on March 9, 2023.
Mimi met her charming husband in 1955 and they were married later that same year. They spent 66 beautiful years together and traveled extensively to Europe and onboard many cruises. Mimi was a devoted and loving homemaker. She was a classy lady with a really fun side, always laughing and joking. She made friends easily with all different types of people. She enjoyed watching old movies and game shows with her husband. She liked to play mahjong weekly with her friends and also enjoyed knitting.
Private services were held in Webster, Texas.
Donations in loving memory of Mimi can be made to the charity of your choice.