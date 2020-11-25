Sam Rose died Nov. 15, 2020.
He was predeceased by his wife, Fannie (nee Lander). He leaves behind his three children, Mitchell of Cleveland, Mindy Kumer of Israel and Murray of Los Angeles.
He was born in 1923 in the Jewish neighborhood of 105th Street.
After graduating from Glenville High School, he fought in Europe in WWII. He then attended Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University), where he earned an accounting degree and a law degree.
He worked as an accountant, at first for Good Investment Stamp Co., and then for the Defense Dept. in the Federal Building downtown.
For most of his life, he was a member of both a conservative and an orthodox synagogue simultaneously, including B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue, where he was known for his constant smile and wearing bow ties.
He was always devoted to Jewish tradition, Jewish education and Israel.