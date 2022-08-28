Stuart K. Rose, 88, died Aug. 26, 2022.
Dearly beloved husband of Joyce (nee Garson); devoted father of Scott (Lili) Rose, Darren (Danielle) Rose, Jaymie (Eric) Schaffer, Betsy and Jennifer; cherished Papa of Lucia, Julia, Kate, Jake, Cameron, Logan and Bailey; favorite brother of Margie Gaffin; beloved uncle of Heather (Ricardo) Garson, Raleigh (Pat) Leahy and B.J. Garson (deceased); dear brother-in-law of June Garson (Gary, deceased).
To meet Stuart was to feel his warmth. His greatest joy in life was to watch his grandchildren perform on the stage, play on the field, or just enjoy the company of family and good friends.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view a live stream at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries and select the obituary of Stuart K. Rose, click on his obituary and click on join live stream. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive visitors from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 29 and 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Rose residence, 33250 N. Burr Oak Drive in Solon.
Contributions are suggested to Pediatric Cancer c/o University Hospitals or the charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.