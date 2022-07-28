Sylvia M. Rose (nee Simon), beloved wife of the late Myron A. Rose. Loving mother of Stephanie (Gary) Kusens, Jeriellen Rose and Dr. Scott L. Rose. Devoted grandmother of Stacy (Robert) Mancuso, Hollie (Matthew) Taylor, Daniel Rose, Brian Rose and Michael Rose. Great-grandmother of Samantha, Leah, Sydney and Ami. Dear sister of the late Harold Simon.
Private family graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 29 at Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to Bikur Cholim, the Kosher Food Pantry or Magen David Adom.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.