Edna L. Rosen (nee Gordon), beloved wife of the late Dr. Harvey H. Rosen. Loving mother of Sharon (Matt) Weisfeld, Lori (Cliff) Berman and Ellen Rosen. Devoted grandmother of Stacy and Stephanie Weisfeld, Gregory (Elizabeth Kovan, fiancee) Berman, Jeremy (Sarah Zerod) Berman and Melanie Berman. Dear sister of Ann (Jerry) Adelman.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 6 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at the residence of Sharon and Matt Weisfeld, 1938 Aldersgate Drive in Lyndhurst.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the charity of their choice.