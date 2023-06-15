Rosen, Ida

With sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Ida K. Rosen (Chaya Ben Isadore), who departed from this world on May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas.
She leaves behind a legacy of strength, resilience, and determination that will be remembered by all who knew her. Despite the challenges and obstacles, she faced throughout her life she always managed to find a way forward. She possessed an unwavering spirit, one that allowed her to persevere even in the most difficult times.
Born Dec. 28, 1939, Ida’s journey began growing up as the youngest child of the only Jewish family in Waxahachie, Texas, she had to find her way in the world while her mother and father worked every day in their family store.
Moving to Dallas as a teenager opened her world to new experiences. Life wasn’t always easy. However, it is important to remember that each of us carries our own burdens, and sometimes the weight becomes too much to bear. I believe my mother carried a weight that few of us can fully understand.
After meeting her husband, Stanley, while home in Dallas after becoming sick from college spring break in Mexico, her life drastically changed. Moving from Dallas to Cleveland was not easy and she went begrudgingly to the cold Midwest. She quickly became a fervent volunteer, serving meals at Council Gardens, enjoying a life membership in Hadassah, working for NCJW’s Designer Dress Days, volunteering at hospitals on holidays with Stanley and being fully committed to Friends of Magen David Adom. She also helped Stanley in the auction business utilizing her real estate license. He couldn’t live without her being by his side. She taught her family the meaning of selflessness.
Later in life, she received a degree in travel and tourism from Lakeland Community College and worked for the Cleveland Convention Center.
When she figured she wasn’t going back to Dallas as planned, as a consolation she was thrilled when she and Stanley bought a horse farm, but still despised the cold winters. She loved learning to ride horses, taking care of the land and even saved a Billy goat from slaughter, at an Amish auction. She named him Elijah and he followed her around the property.
She eventually spent winters in Scottsdale, Ariz., and finally Las Vegas, where she spent her days playing cards and taking her favorite therapy poodle, Sir Charles the Barker, to The Nevada Cancer Centers and made good friends at their local dog park.
In Cleveland, she enjoyed Shabbos and Yontifs together with her family, as well as concerts, shows, local restaurants, art galleries and family walks around Lake Erie.
Above all else, Ida cherished her family. She was a loving wife to Stanley Rosen, and father to Joel (Claire) Rosen, Sheila (Marvin) Schiff and Jay (Diane) Rosen.
Her role as “Granny,” Ida was adored by Carly, Hannah, Eric, Hallie and Dr. Goje (grand dog), and her great-grandson Parker. She loved spending time with them and will be cherished for generations to come. She will also be missed by former son-in-law, Gary (Courtney) Friedman.
While we mourn the loss of Ida, we find solace in the memories we hold dear.
Ida was buried on May 16 in Las Vegas.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Magen David Adom, NCJW or American Cancer Society in memory of Ida K. Rosen. Your support will continue her legacy of generosity and selflessness. She will be missed.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.