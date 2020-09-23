Marlene Rosen, who resided at Montefiore, passed away in hospice on Sept. 17, 2020, from natural causes. Marlene was born in Cleveland on July 27, 1946, to parents (deceased) Sylvia (Adell) and (deceased)
Leonard Rosen. She was a devoted daughter to her mother after her father passed in 1970. She was a graduate of Shaker Heights High School. Her profession was that of a financial advisor broker.
Surviving are her brother Leo Rosen (Judi), nieces, nephews and many cousins. She often spoke of growing up in a close relationship with aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. She was proud to be a great aunt. She also enjoyed taking cruise vacations.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service was held. The family requests no visitation. The link to the service can be viewed at Berkowitz- Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel’s website, bkbmc.com.
Donations in Marlene’s memory can be sent to a charity of choice for medical research.