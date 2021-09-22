Richard “Dick” Rosen, originally from University Heights, passed away at 96 years of age in Tamarac, Fla., on Aug. 18, 2021.
He enlisted in the army at 18 and fought in three theaters of war. During World War II, he was a U.S. Army Corps. engineer and a mine sweeper. During a devastating explosion, he rushed into a heavily mined area, saw a severely injured lieutenant and carried him to safety. For this, he was awarded the bronze star for heroism during combat.
Dick married his childhood sweetheart whom he had known since both were 11 years of age. They raised their family in Cleveland until 1986 when they retired to South Florida. Pauline “Peppy” (nee Newman) and Dick were married for 69 years when she passed away at 89 years old in 2013.
Dick was a superb athlete, lettering in four sports in high school, playing second base for more than 70 years and playing baseball well into his mid-80s until macular degeneration took his sight. He was an avid reader of mystery novels, doing the New York Times crossword puzzles and watching war movies. He was very active in the Concord Village Homeowner Association, serving for many years on their board.
Son of Yetta (nee Cohen) and Louis Rosen, both deceased. He is survived by his daughter, Diane Gilbert of Solon; son, Brian Rosen; and grandson, Randy Gilbert, both of Tamarac. Granddaughter Lori (Tal) Gabay and great-grandson, Aydin of Phoenix, Ariz.
A funeral with military honors was held in Florida on Aug. 23 at Star of David Memorial Chapel.
Contributions in Dick’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, macular degeneration research or a charity of your choice.