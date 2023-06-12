With sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Stanley H. Rosen (Shmuel Herschel Ben Yisroel), who departed from this world on June 11, 2023. He leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and wisdom that will forever be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Born on Feb. 6, 1932, Stanley “Papa” Rosen was a remarkable man whose life was filled with difficulties and hardships. In his early years in Pueblo Colorado, he grew up as the baby of 5 boys and lived in an orphanage when his mother died at five years old. He subsequently went on to have countless achievements and success after he married the love of his life Ida (Katz) Rosen (deceased) from Waxahachie, Texas. He was a devoted husband, a loving but stern father, a doting grandfather, an extremely hard worker. His compassionate nature led him to meet many in need and he was fortunate to be able to help others who he often befriended. He never forgot his roots. He was the kind of guy that you either loved or didn’t! Stanley was a pillar of jokes and what we call “Stanisms.” We will always remember his quirky one liners, silly sayings and often off-colored jokes.
Moving to Cleveland from his then home in Dallas with three kids, he provided unwavering support to his family but always promised his wife he would get her back to Dallas and out of the cold weather. When he couldn’t keep his promise, he bought her a horse farm as a consolation prize. Both loved it, and Stanley had his own huge playground filled with tractors, loaders, trailers and landscape equipment. A business deal took him to Scottsdale, Ariz., where upon coming home, he proudly confessed that he bought them a condo and hoped they could winter in Arizona (he loved the Redrock Mountains). His impulsivity made him a hero to some and a problem to others. His unusual wisdom and sometimes tough words of encouragement will forever resonate within our hearts.
Professionally, Stanley excelled in his career as an auctioneer, real estate broker and machinery appraiser. With dedication and determination, he made significant contributions to his field and lead the way for the third generation to continue the business of which his great uncles Gus and Ralph Rosen started in Cleveland in 1917. They became well-known throughout the Midwest, attaining an enviable reputation for fair dealing, hard work, integrity, and perseverance. He continued to grow the business under those principles. His commitment to excellence was an inspiration to all, and he will be remembered for his remarkable achievements.
Beyond his professional endeavors, Stanley had one other love. He had a passion for music and graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in music education. Early on, he was a high school band teacher/director and later in life played in several concert bands which brought him immense joy and allowed him to express his creativity. He instilled that love of music in his kids, and each child played their own favorite instrument. Whether he was making music or calling an auction, he approached everything with enthusiasm and a zest for life.
Above all else, Stanley cherished his family. He was a loving husband to his late wife Ida, and father to Joel (Claire) Rosen, Sheila (Marvin) Schiff, Jay (Diane) Rosen.
In his role as “Papa”, Stanley was adored by Carly, Hannah, Eric (Jessica), Hallie and Dr. Goje (grand dog), and his great-grandson Parker. He loved spending time with them and will be cherished for generations to come. He will also be missed by former son-in-law Gary (Courtney) Friedman, and his amazing caregivers Angie, LeWanna, Connie and Marcia who were so kind and caring up to his last days.
While we mourn the loss of Stanley, we find solace in the memories we hold dear. His spirit will forever be present in our lives, guiding and inspiring us to live with kindness, love, and integrity that he embodied.
A graveside service will be held 3:30 p.m. June 12 at Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Bikur Cholim of Cleveland, Beachwood Kollel or American Cancer Association in his memory. Your support will continue his legacy of generosity and compassion.
Shiva will be held until 9 p.m. June 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. June 13 and June 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. June 15, and from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. June 11 at 2616 S. Green Road in Beachwood.
May his memory be for a blessing and be forever etched in our hearts. We are grateful for the time we had with him. We will always love him to the moon and back!
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.