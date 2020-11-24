Adele Rosenbaum (nee Levine) passed away Nov. 16, 2020.
She was the dear sister of Rosalind Tolen (deceased) and David Levine (deceased); devoted aunt of Cindy (Joel) Herman, Randy Tolen, Richard Tolen, Sherry (Jay) Berkowitz, Jill (Fred) Mitrey and Ryan (Allison) Levine; cherished great-aunt of Mitchell Herman, Taylor and Brooke Berkowitz, Ilana and Marissa Mitrey, and Benjamin and Nora Levine.
A private graveside service was held Nov. 25 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.
Born in Cleveland on June 23, 1939, Adele was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School. She lived most of her adult life in Chicago with her life partner, Wallace “Wally” Rosenbaum (deceased). She loved the ocean, dance and exercise. Her family was her pride and joy.
Adele will always be loved, remembered and forever missed.
Donations in her memory are suggested to a charity of your choice.