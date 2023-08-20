Dr. Arthur L. Rosenbaum beloved husband of Marcia (nee Selzman), passed away Aug. 18, 2023.
Loving father of Debbie (Kevin) Phelan, Alan (Barbara) Rosenbaum and Bob (Barb) Rosenbaum. Devoted grandfather of Scott (Paola) Phelan, Jessie (Andre Armattoe) Phelan, Michael Phelan, Matthew, David, Nicky, Kelly and Adam Rosenbaum. Dear brother of the late Lois, David (Marcia) and Herbert (Christine) Rosenbaum.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20, and 5 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the residence of Debbie and Kevin Phelan, 2869 Lander Road in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Hanna Perkins Center for Child Development, hannaperkins.org, or the Cleveland Psychoanalytic Center, clevelandpsychoanalyticcenter.org.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Dr. Arthur Rosenbaum, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.