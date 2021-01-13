Charles C. Rosenbaum, beloved husband of the late Maxine (nee Gibbons). Loving father of Daniel Rosenbaum, Barry Rosenbaum and Abby (Tom Bick) Rosenbaum. Devoted grandfather of Mabel and Julian Bick. Dear brother of Kenneth (Karen) Rosenbaum and Susan Limbach. Cherished son of the late Lena and Louis Schroeder.
Private family services were held. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or the Hillel at Ohio University, 21 Mill St., Athens, OH 45791 (where Maxine and Chuck met 55 years ago).