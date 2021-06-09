It is with great sorrow we announce the sudden passing of Harvey M. Rosenbaum, M.D. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Roz Rosenbaum (nee Gordon), his loving children Bruce (Sharon) Rosenbaum, Daniel (Hilary) Rosenbaum and Janice (Albert) Nalibotsky, as well as his devoted grandchildren, Lindsey Rosenbaum (Travis Radford), Alex Rosenbaum (Josh Jacobs, fiancee), Nikki Rosenbaum, Nathan Nalibotsky, Alayna Rosenbaum and Evan Nalibotsky.
Harvey was born in Hartford, Conn., on May 4, 1936, and spent his childhood in Utica, N.Y. He graduated from Hamilton College in 1957 and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in 1961. After interning at Rhode Island Hospital, Harvey was a medical officer in the U.S. Air Force. He then completed his residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in endocrinology at Cleveland Clinic. Following his training, Harvey practiced medicine for 42 years affiliated first at St. Luke’s Hospital and then as a staff physician at Cleveland Clinic.
Harvey was proud to serve as president of the Diabetes Association of Greater Cleveland in the late 1970s. He greatly enjoyed practicing medicine and valued the longstanding relationships that he developed with many of his patients, some of which stretched over his entire career. Upon his death, many of his former colleagues and patients have reached out to extol his clinical expertise as well as his compassion, humor and care for his patients.
Following his retirement in 2010, Harvey found great satisfaction as a member of Senior Scholars, a division of Case Western Reserve University. He enjoyed attending lectures given by guest professors. He was a voracious reader and bridge player, an avid golfer, a lover of theater and a sports’ enthusiast, all of which helped guarantee that his retirement days were always full. He loved going to the Chautauqua Institution, filling his days there with lectures, music and more lectures.
Besides all the above, Harvey and Roz were world travelers. They were able to visit nearly 50 countries around the globe in his lifetime.
Harvey loved his friends and family. His friendships going back 50 years or more were very important to him, but in his retirement Harvey continued to make new friends and get involved in new activities. Harvey touched the lives of everyone he met and had a habit of creating lifelong friendships with total strangers. A beloved family man, Harvey was intimately involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren. They were his pride and joy.
Most of all, Harvey dearly loved his wife Roz. They were an inspirational couple to their friends and family throughout almost 62 years of marriage.
Funeral services were held June 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.
Harvey was preceded in his death by his parents, Bertha and Nathan Rosenbaum.