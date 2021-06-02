Harvey M. Rosenbaum, MD., beloved husband of Roz (nee Gordon). Loving father of Bruce (Sharon) Rosenbaum, Dan (Hilary) Rosenbaum and Janice (Albert) Nalibotsky. Devoted grandfather of Alex (Josh Jacobs, fiance) Rosenbaum, Alayna Rosenbaum, Lindsey Rosenbaum (Travis Radford), Nikki Rosenbaum, Nathan Nalibotsky and Evan Nalibotsky.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. June 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 9 p.m. June 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. June 5 and from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. June 6 at the residence of Sharon and Bruce Rosenbaum, 25257 Letchworth Road in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of their choice. Friends and family who are not able to attend the service may go to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on obituary of Dr. Harvey Rosenbaum, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.