James D. Rosenbaum, 92, born April 4, 1927, in Cleveland, passed away quietly on March 18, 2020, at his home in Palm Desert, Calif. Beloved husband of 20 years to Sandra (Jappe, Schultz and Littman). Father of Edward, Marc, and Myrna Israel. Grandfather of Justin Israel (Natalie) and Ryan Brady (Tim). Great-grandfather of three. Step-father of Chris Littman and Alison Warshaw.
Jimmy attended The Ohio State University and was a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
Jimmy was such a tenacious golfer that one of his golfing friends nicknamed him “The Monster.” In business, Jimmy achieved many sales records during his career in the life insurance business, which began in 1948. Jimmy loved his many German Shepherd dogs throughout his life.
Private graveside burial.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to ASPCA or any animal organization.