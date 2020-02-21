Maxine S. Rosenbaum (nee Gibbons) beloved wife of Charles “Chuck” Rosenbaum. Loving mother of Daniel and Barry Rosenbaum, and Abby (Tom Bick) Rosenbaum. Devoted grandmother of Mabel Rose and Julian Bick. Dear sister of Judith (Elliott) Schaffer. Dear sister-in-law of Ken and Karen Rosenbaum, and Sue (Richard, deceased) Limbach. Cherished aunt of Matt, Linden, Andrea and Eve.
Maxine received a master’s degree in education and became a learning and disability educator for 30 years, of which half was spent in the Orange City Schools District. Maxine was a member of the Cleveland Racquet Club where she played tennis three times a week. She also played three times a week at her winter home in Miromar Lakes, Fla.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Following services from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a celebration of life will be held at the Cleveland Racquet Club, 29825 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the residence, 3295 Legends Way Pepper Pike (Sterling Lakes).
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 6111 Oak Tree Blvd. Suite 130, Independence, OH 44131 or the Hillel of Ohio University, 21 Mill St. Athens, OH 45701 (where Chuck and Maxine met 55 years ago).