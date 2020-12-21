Elaine Rosenberg (nee Grossman) passed away Dec. 19, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1933, in Cleveland. She was the beloved wife of Stanley Rosenberg for 50 years. Elaine is survived by her children, David (Robin) of Palm Coast, Fla., Steve (Monica) of Moreland Hills and Robert (Lisa) of Twinsburg; grandchildren, Arielle (Dan) Belove, Austin Rosenberg, Daniel Rosenberg, Jessica Rosenberg and Jonathan Rosenberg; and great-grandchildren, Lydia Belove and Audrey Belove. She is also survived by her older brother, Ernie Grossman.
Elaine was a beautiful, smart, caring and loving person.
While she enjoyed accompanying her husband Stanley on various trips related to his career at The Plain Dealer, at her heart she really enjoyed the pure and simple things in life.
She loved her long phone conversations with lifelong friends from both Cleveland and Sarasota, Fla. She took pride in her almost award-winning collection of beautiful orchids that provided such cheer in her home. She also was proud of being a tomboy, teaching her sons how to throw a baseball and shoot a basketball. Elaine was an excellent ping pong player well into her 80’s. She took particular pleasure in being competitive with her grandson and people much younger than she was.
While she was an excellent student and being salutatorian in her graduating class at Glenville High School, she did not have a chance to go to college until she was already in her forties. After college, she found the career that gave her the most pleasure and fulfillment: tutoring students in need at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland.
She was a truly wonderful woman and will be greatly missed.
Private family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at Mount Olive Cemetery. No visitation due to COVID-19. Friends may view the service beginning Dec. 22 on YouTube (enter Elaine Rosenberg Funeral Service).
Donation in loving memory of Elaine can be made to Menorah Park Hospice, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.