Eva Rosenberg died peacefully May 22, 2020, surrounded by family.
Eva was born on Dec. 2, 1917, in New York City to the late David and Rose Samuelson. Eva married Milton Rosenberg in 1941. They were married for over 62 years until his passing in 2003.
Eva is survived by her children, Paula (Ray) Hecker, Stuart (Bonnie) Rosenberg and Karen Rosenberg (Roy Szubski); as well as six grandchildren, Andrew (Christine) Hecker, Marla (Brad) Gornstein, David (Danielle) Rosenberg, Ezra Rosenberg-Szubski, Noah Szubski and Caleb Szubski (Hayden Overly). She is also survived by five great-grandchildren.
Eva was the youngest and fourth child in her family. Her first language was Yiddish. She learned to read English by age four and would help her mother shop. She grew up in a family with socialists, labor Zionists and communists and the family would argue politics around the dinner table. She skipped two years of school and graduated from high school in the Bronx at age 16, taking her first job as a bookkeeper while taking night courses to be able to enroll as a college student at City College.
Eva always had an independent spirit and refused to conform to expectations put on women. In 1941, she was in favor of reproductive rights and went to the Margaret Sanger Clinic to get birth control from Margaret Sanger herself who later was thrown in jail for illegally distributing birth control.
Her husband, Milton Rosenberg, was indicted during the McCarthy era in 1950 while working for Signal Corp in Fort Monmouth, N.J. It was a case of the wrong name at the wrong time and was a dark chapter in their lives. Milt fought the yearlong case, won and asked to be transferred to Griffiss Air Force Base near Utica, N.Y., to start new. Moment Magazine, wrote an article about this chapter in their lives in 2011. (bit.ly/3cZosMh)
When Eva’s youngest child started kindergarten, Eva attended Utica College at night and graduated in 1961 with a degree in business and economics. She then studied three summers at SUNY Oneonta, while her husband took care of their three children. She graduated with a master’s degree and began her career as a first-grade teacher. She was active in the teachers union and led her colleagues on a strike for higher wages and better working conditions. Eva’s father was a founder of the ILGWU in New York City, where he worked in the garment industry and she was proud of her union heritage. Eva was also active in Temple Beth El and civil rights organizations during those years.
Eva and Milton retired to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1978, continuing her love for teaching in adult education and her love of accounting volunteering for AARP doing income taxes. They traveled around the world for the next 10 years and spent summers at Chautauqua Institution, where Eva re-established the Hebrew Congregation of Chautauqua and was president for many years. One of the highlights of her life, she said, was going on a Chautauqua ecumenical journey to the Soviet Union in 1982 and met secretly with “refuseniks,” secretly bringing back tapes documenting the discrimination of Soviet Jews. At age 87, after her husband died and she relocated to Beachwood to live closer to her daughter, she continued to spend summers in Chautauqua until age 95. At 98, she was recognized as being the oldest living president of the Hebrew Congregation at Chautauqua.
Eva spent the last 15 years of her life at Wiggins Place in Beachwood. She created a Yiddish club and a group reading The New York Times to residents with macular degeneration. At age 91, along with 10 other women in their 90s, she became a bat mitzvah. It was one of the happiest days in her life. At age 95, she received an award from the Rose Institute at Menorah Park for taking more than 200 college-level courses in eight years as a student in their lifelong learning program.
Eva loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren beyond words and “kvelled” with pride about each of them. Her love for family was unconditional and complete. She loved to dance, travel and be part of community. She loved her friends and colleagues and her many students who were still in touch with her after 50 years. She loved to learn and never stopped being curious about the world. She had an infectious laugh, was very gracious and had so much gratitude for people helping her as she aged. Her zest for life was inspiring.
And as we use to say: “After Eleanor Roosevelt and before Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there was Eva Rosenberg.”
Due to the pandemic, family held graveside services May 28 in Florida. There will be no shiva.
Those who wish may contribute to Hebrew Congregation of Chautauqua Institution, P.O. Box 555 Chautauqua, N.Y. 14722; Wiggins Place, c/o the Menorah Park Foundation, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122 (menorahpark.org/donate); Daughters of Sarah, 180 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, N.Y. 12203; or Isla Diabetes Clinic via PayPal (isladiabetesclinic@gmail.com).