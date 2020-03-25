Lucille J. Rosenberg (nee Biederman), 76, of Beachwood, passed away March 15, 2020.
Lucille was born on June 29, 1943 in Cleveland to Anne and Erwin Biederman. She was a graduate of Brush, class of 1961, and also graduated from Dyke College with a secretarial degree. Lucille worked as a secretary in the physics department at Case Western Reserve University for 35 years. She enjoyed reading, swimming and spending time with her family and friends.
Lucille is survived by her dear sister Jan Biederman (Jerry Herman) of Lyndhurst, loving nieces Carrie (Brian) Rosenfelt and Erica Starrfield, and beloved great-nieces and nephews Jack, Zoe, Sophie and Asher.
Private graveside services were held on March 17 at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
The family requests no visitations.
Contributions can be made to Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland, jfsa-cleveland.org.