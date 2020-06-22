Marvin L. Rosenberg, Ph.D. Beloved husband of the late Dr. Janet Rose Rosenberg (nee Matthews). Loving father of Ruth Rosenberg and Miriam (Daniel Blain) Rosenberg. Devoted grandfather of Ella, Max and Ruby. Dear brother of the late Arthur and loving uncle to Esther (Michael Ostroff) Rosenberg, Paula Rosenberg and Sarah (Cole) Ackerman.
Marvin was known in the community as someone with diverse talents and interests, a big personality and a kind heart. A Korean War veteran, for years, he owned Marvin’s Delicatessen on Buckeye, until he decided to return to school at Case Western Reserve University, earning his Ph.D. in social work, and staying on as a tenured professor focusing on ethics and social policy.
Marv taught at Case for 37 years, inspiring and mentoring countless students and was ultimately named an associate professor emeritus. He worked as a consultant with the Carl Stokes administration on community development issues and was a civil rights activist.
He was a gifted musician, playing guitar, mandolin, banjo and harmonica; an actor, appearing in countless productions from community theater at the JCC to regional professional theater, as well as commercials; a talented chef; and a Yiddish humorist, known for telling colorful stories. He was deeply devoted to his family and friends, who will greatly miss his unique character and gentle nature.
Private graveside services will be held June 22 at Zion Memorial Park.
Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Southern Poverty Law Center.