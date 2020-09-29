Harvey B. Rosenblum, beloved husband of Joanne (nee Frank). Adored and devoted father of Erin Bordeaux of Odenton, Maryland; Matthew Rosenblum (Stephanie) and Laura Melendez (Mark) of Crofton, MD. Devoted and cherished grandfather of Kelsey, Jack, Max, Drew, Emma and Gia. Dearest brother to Stan Rosenblum (Beth) and brother-in-law to Lester Frank.
Harvey was a veteran of the United States Army and a long-time typographer. He spent many years working for the Beachwood Community Center supervising youth sports and supporting numerous daily events. Harvey loved baseball, reading, and spending time with his friends and family. He was a kind and generous man, known for always helping others.
Services to be held at noon Sept. 29 at Mount Olive Cemetery. To attend the service virtually, visit bkbmc.com, click on "Obituaries," select Harvey's notice, and scroll down and select "Join Livestream" on that page. For the Zoom shiva at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29, join at bit.ly/2GkbehP. Additionally, a cantor will also lead a minyan at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the same link.
Contributions can be made in Harvey’s name to the Beachwood Community Center Care of Beachwood City Hall.