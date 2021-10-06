Felix Rosenfeld, 84, of Beachwood, passed away Oct 2, 2021.
Felix was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Leningrad (St. Petersburg), Russia, and as a young child survived the 900-day siege of Leningrad during World War II. He immigrated to the United States in 1980, living in Bexley for many years prior to moving to Cleveland in 1997.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Edith; his daughter, Dr. Anna Rosenfeld (Dr. Aleksandr Rovner); and grandchildren, Ryan and Gabriella Rovner.
He is preceded in death by his father, Abraham Rosenfeld; mother, Mila Rosenfeld Gorelik; stepfather, Fayva Gorelik; and brother, Ilya Gorelik.
Graveside services were held Oct. 3 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Arrangements handled by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.
Contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve.