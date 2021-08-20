Maxene E. Rosenthal (née Altman), cherished mother of Mark Rosenthal; devoted daughter of the late Louis and Anne Altman; dear sister of Melvyn Altman (Toby); loving aunt of Adam and Daniel Altman; dear sister-in-law of Leila Joy Rosenthal; former wife of Gerald Rosenthal.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Family will receive friends at the home of Gayl Berger, 3535 Rolling Hills Dr. in Pepper Pike, immediately following services Aug. 22 until 8 p.m. Mark will observe the remainder of Shiva at his home from Aug. 23 until 4 p.m. Aug. 27.
Contributions are suggested to Menorah Park or Juvenile Diabetes.
To view the service on Aug. 23, go to YouTube and search “Maxene Rosenthal funeral service.”