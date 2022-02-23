Dr. Melvin Stanley Rosenthal, 94, of Cleveland was born May 24, 1927, and passed away Jan. 21, 2022.
For nearly 70 years, he was a devoted husband to the late Dr. Miriam B. Rosenthal (“Mim”) until her passing in July 2020. Melvin became an adored father, grandfather and great-grandfather over the course of his life.
Melvin was born on May 24, 1927, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree and M.D. from The George Washington University, did his medical residency in Baltimore, Md. and completed a prestigious virology fellowship in the laboratory of John Enders at The Children’s Hospital Medical Center at Harvard University.
Melvin and Mim then moved to Cleveland with their young family where he had appointments at Case Western Reserve University and St. Luke’s Hospital. He would finish his illustrious tenure as director of the department of medicine at St. Luke’s. In addition to clinical work and hospital leadership, he conducted important research in herpes simplex and other viral diseases during his more than 40-year career.
Melvin and Mim were well known and loved in their local community and in medical and musical circles in Cleveland. Dr. Rosenthal was a mentor and teacher to countless medical students and residents at both Case Western Reserve University Medical School and The Cleveland Clinic.
Melvin is survived by his three children, Jeanne, Ann and Jim; five grandchildren, Justin, Alison, Conner, Ellen and Sam; and two great-granddaughters, Hazel and Ella.
Donations may be directed to the Miriam Rosenthal endowed lectureship (Miriam Rosenthal Lecture on Women’s Mental Health and Reproductive Medicine) at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
A celebration of life for Melvin and his wife, Miriam Rosenthal, will be held at
11 a.m. May 8 at Reinberger Chamber Hall at Severance Music Center, 11001 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Rosenthal family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.