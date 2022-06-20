Ronna M. Rosenthal (nee Friedman) passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2022 surrounded by her children. Beloved wife of the late Benet Rosenthal; loving mother of Terri Rosenthal Leikin (Ken Steele) and Marc Louis Rosenthal; dear sister to Roselyn Friedman of Chicago, Illinois; daughter of the late Lillian and Charles Friedman and cherished friend to many.
Ronna will be remembered for her love of life, sense of humor, impeccable fashion sense, love of travel, art, bridge, shopping and time spent with family and friends. She had great strength and courage especially while enduring a lengthy illness. She is loved and will be missed greatly by her family and dear friends.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Mt. Olive Cemetery located at 27855 Aurora Rd., Solon. Family requests no visitation following the service.
Gifts in memory of Ronna M. Rosenthal may be made to University Hospitals Fine Arts Leadership Fund. Please send memorial gifts to: University Hospitals Institutional Relations and Development. P.O. Box 94554 Cleveland, Ohio 44101-4554 or donate online www.uhgiving.org
Family and friends, who are unable to attend the service, may view it beginning Friday, June 24th by going to YouTube under search enter: Ronna Rosenthal Funeral Service.