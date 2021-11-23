Sandra (Sandy) Rosenthal (nee Katz), age 80, born June 11, 1941, lifelong resident of Shaker Heights, passed away Nov. 21, 2021.
Sandy was the loving wife of Jeremy Rosenthal for 57 years; devoted mother to her children, Seth (Stephanie Robinson) of Washington, D.C., and Laurie (Mark) Seiler of Kensington, Md.; doting grandmother to Aaron, Simon, Sydney and Ellie; proud daughter of Esther and Alexander Katz; and adoring sister to Dr. James (Elaine Berg) Katz.
Sandy graduated from Shaker Heights High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in English literature from Northwestern University.
Family always came first for Sandy. But as she liked to say, she was also a “professional volunteer,” dedicating considerable time and energy in service to her community. She held leadership positions at Bellefaire JCB, the National Council of Jewish Women and Cleveland Women’s Golf Association, and energetically lent a helping hand to many other causes.
Sandy was a voracious reader, among Shaker Library’s best patrons. She was an avid golfer, confounding her playing companions by hitting the ball straight with an unruly swing. She was a surprisingly good bowler, racking up high scores with her tiny frame, and less surprisingly, a capable social bridge player. She was a lover of people, working as a greeter at the Mandel Jewish Community Center and Steinmart even into her 70s.
She was the consummate host, entertaining mobs at Passover seders and Thanksgiving dinners for many years. She was a thoughtful and loyal friend, famous for writing limericks for every special occasion and reciting them with gusto. And, of course, there was her happy place: curled up on the couch with her dog and a book or a crossword, boombox blaring, quietly cheering on the Indians or Cavs, appreciating a recording of the Cleveland Orchestra … or cursing loudly at talk radio.
Shiva will be observed from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Cleveland Marriott East, 26300 Harvard Road in Warrensville Heights.
Donations are suggested to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or the Alzheimer’s Association.
