Rosewater, Frederick

Frederick Rosewater, 84, of Seattle, passed away Dec. 28, 2022.
Fred was born on Sept. 26, 1939, to Rose Rosewater (Makman) and Milton Rosewater in Cleveland. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1957 and went onto The Ohio State University, where he received his undergraduate (pre-med) degree in 1961. He continued onto the University of Cincinnati where he received his M.D. in 1965. Fred served in the U.S. military in a medical capacity in both South Korea and Munich, Germany, where he enrolled in a German class and ended up meeting his future wife and love of his life from France, Denise.
Fred had an incredible zest for life and living including a love of reading, traveling, studying immunology and the brain, working as a dermatologist and truly caring for his patients, listening to classical music, opera and learning languages. He had a wonderful sense of humor and truly lived in the moment, like none-other. He had an amazing over 50-plus year marriage with his wife, Denise, who enriched and filled his life with joy and laughter raising two children, Phil and Kathryn.
We remember Fred as a genuine, caring, funny and devoted husband, father, brother, father-in-law, doctor and friend.
Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Denise Rosewater; son, Phil Rosewater of Seattle; daughter, Kathryn Rosewater of Washington, D.C.; brother, Eugene Rosewater of Portland; sister, Michelle Forrest of Harrison, Ark.; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Owen; and his best friend, Pat Romeo.
If you’d like to pay tribute or make a donation, please visit fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/PFFTribute/FrederickRosewater.