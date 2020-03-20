Helene (Bobbie) Florence Rosman (Schwartz), 94, of Lake Mary, Fla., passed away on March 18, 2020.
She was born to parents Nathan and Frances Dimond on March 30, 1925 in Long Branch, N.J., and had one sister, Lucile Ehrlich (deceased).
Helene (Bobbie) worked as an administrative assistant at Beachwood High School for 15 years. After retirement, she moved to Environ, Fla., later to Boynton Beach, Fla. and finally to Lake Mary.
Helene (Bobbie) met Marc A. Schwartz (deceased, 1981) in Cleveland. They were married on Oct. 3, 1945 in Cleveland. Together they raised three children: Susan Crampton (Ray), Michael Schwartz (Chrysanthi) and Terry Schwartz (deceased). She was the proud grandmother to Stephanie Moeller (Scott) (both deceased), Andrew Schwartz, Alison Schwartz and Peter Bailey; and great-grandmother to Paul Mareski, Anna Mareski, Nathan Schwartz, Cooper Schwartz and Maelyn Toia. Helene (Bobbie) later married Jack Rosman and became a stepmother to Warren Rosman (Debra) and Fran Kravitz (Jeff). She was loved by her many nieces and nephews.
The family has entrusted Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel with the arrangements. A graveside service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22 at Bet Olam-Park Synagogue Cemetery, 25796 Chagrin Blvd., in Beachwood, Ohio. Rabbi Joshua Skoff will officiate the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Finley Project – 941 W. Morse Blvd., Suite 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 (www.thefinleyproject.org).