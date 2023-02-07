Sam Rosner (age 105, god bless) passed away in the comfort of his own home and bed as he had wished, Feb. 5, 2023, after a short illness. His beloved daughters Robin and Susan beside him holding his hands, and wife of almost 74 years, Lorraine, and grand-dog Lali, nearby.
Sam was an inspirational neighborhood icon, a genuine flag flying energizer bunny to the end who played as hard as he worked. He rollerbladed into his 80s, was a licensed driver (and proud of it), golfer, lawn mower, garden planter, tree trimmer, car washer, mall walker (if the weather was bad) and avid reader as well as devoted shopper at Aldi’s, Marc’s and Dunn’s, his favorites.
Sam was the owner/operator in the 1960’s of Brodie’s Muffler Service, a position which brought him from Detroit to Cleveland. He was also a manager at Halprin Industries. In retirement, his volunteer activities kept him on the go. Beyond his daily feeding of squirrels and birds, the primary benefactors of his energy included Habitat for Humanity and Hillcrest Meals on Wheels. He was known for his cheerful disposition and willingness to help.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Yetta and Ann, and brother, Max. Sam is also survived by many nieces and nephews, in addition to many friends. A multitude of good neighbors will also deeply miss him.
He was a proud WWII veteran and a member of the Greatest Generation.
Donations in his honor can be made to Disabled American Veterans or the Robert Irvine Foundation.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at Cleveland Jewish Funerals (26801 Miles Road). Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Live streaming of the funeral is available through the Cleveland Jewish Funerals website, clevelandjewishfunerals.com/obituaries.
