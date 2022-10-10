William R. Rosner, beloved husband of Kimberly (nee Fox), passed away Oct. 9, 2022.
Loving father of Zachary (Elise Vu) Rosner and Tyler Rosner (Liz Arustamyan, fiance). Devoted brother of Richard (Bobby) Rosner, Thomas (Wendy, deceased) Rosner and Ros Oberlyn (George Potvin).
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, 22401 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood. Family will receive friends following the service until 5 p.m. at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami.
Friends may contribute to InMotion, 23905 Mercantile Road, Beachwood, OH 44122 (beinmotion).
Friends who are not able to attend the service may view it virtually at suburbantemple.org where a link will be provided.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.