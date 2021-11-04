Daniel Phillip Ross, 58, of Hollywood, Fla., passed away Nov. 3, 2021.
Born March 1, 1963, in Cleveland to Jacqueline and Eugene Ross (now deceased), Daniel graduated from Beachwood High School and completed his undergraduate studies at American University. He later became a CPA.
He will be remembered as a gentle giant with a beautiful smile.
Daniel is survived by his sisters, Susan (Ken) Hammer of Atlanta and Sheri Ross of Sterling, Va.; nephews, Jason and Eliot Zerden; and nieces, Kelsey and Jessica Lanza.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at South Florida Jewish Cemetery.
Notes of condolences can be sent to Susan Hammer, 317 Riversedge Drive, Atlanta, GA 30339.
Donations in loving memory of Daniel can be made to the Miami Jewish Federation.