Dr. Eugene Ross, age 87, of Aventura, Fla., passed away Nov. 4, 2020. Eugene was born Dec. 8, 1932, in Cleveland to Molly (nee Amdur) and Ben Ross.
He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Jacqueline Ross (nee Waxman) of 58 years. He was the devoted father of Sheri Ross of Sterling, Va., Susan (Ken) Hammer of Atlanta and Daniel Ross of Hollywood, Fla.; loving grandfather of Kelsey and Jessica Lanza and Jason and Eliot Zerden; and dear brother of Marlene Sills and Gail Powers of Cleveland.
A graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, Eugene attended university and medical school at Case Western Reserve University. After serving in the U.S. Air Force for two years, he spent more than 30 years as a well-respected pathologist in Cleveland. He enjoyed an active retirement as an avid sports fan and arts enthusiast. He had a deep appreciation for music, theater, visual arts and literature.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights. Social distancing and wearing a mask is required if attending the service.
No visitation at the residence due to COVID-19.
Contributions in memory of Eugene may be made to The Cleveland Orchestra (clevelandorchestra.com) or any arts organization.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Ross family.