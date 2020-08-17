Naomi S. Ross (nee Schwartz) beloved wife of the late Sam A. Ross. Loving mother of Alan Ross, Jodi (Michael) Johnson, Steve (Amy King) Ross and David Ross. Devoted grandmother of Jessica (Matt) McTighe, Jamie (Tessa Niederbaumer) Johnson, Erin (Chris) Johnson, Daniel Ross, Stephen Dames, Jordan Ross, Henry Ross, Sita Ross and Amad Ross. Great-grandmother of Maeve, Morrison, Abigail, Brennan, Audrey and Alekzander. Dear sister of the late Marshall Schwartz. She succumbed to COVID-19.
Naomi was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in August 1928 to Anne and Perry Schwartz, the latter an émigré from Russia who performed in vaudeville as a roller-skating comedian under the stage-name Billy Mason. Although they moved to Cleveland while she was a child and lived there the rest of her life, a part of Brooklyn stayed with her — she took great pride in being “from Brooklyn,” and remained vocal about her support of the New York Yankees. She was a tomboy in her youth and remained interested in sports.
Naomi was a deeply moral personal with strong convictions and opinions, particularly on behalf of justice and equality, and in defense of the less privileged. She was fearless about expressing herself even before some of her opinions became more widely acceptable.
Naomi led an active social life, playing cards and mahjong with a cluster of close friends weekly. She worked for many years at May Company and then as an after-school aide in order to spend more time with children. She loved her family, who in loving memory hope she will be reunited with Sam, her husband of 60-plus years, and Marshall Schwartz, the New York-based brother with whom she spoke every day until he passed seven years ago.
Private family graveside services will be held Aug. 18 at Mount Olive Cemetery. To view a recording of the service, refer to bkbmc.com. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to Hospice of the Western Reserve or the Menorah Park Foundation.