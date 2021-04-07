Paul Harris Ross, 71, passed from this life March 26, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M.
He was born Jan. 6, 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Max and Rose Levitt Ross.
Paul was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School.
He and his wife, Patrice, would have celebrated 18 years of marriage in April.
Paul enjoyed working as a croupier for many years. He was kind, had a great sense of humor, was compassionate and loved by everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife, Patrice K. Tobol Ross; a daughter, Layla Tobol; a sister, Elaine Neufeld; sisters-in-law, Alexis Girard and Karen Koury; nieces and nephews, as well as one great-niece and one great-nephew. Also surviving is his best friend of 70 years, Jerry Banchek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Max Ross, and one brother, Jeffrey Ross.
Memorial service will be conducted at a later date.