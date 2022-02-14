Phyllis Ross (nee Berman), beloved wife of Alan. Loving mother of Michael (Stephanie) Ross. Cherished grandmother of Lindsay, Ben and Julia Ross. Devoted sister of Jeffrey Berman and Carol Sack. Services will be at noon Feb. 17 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Family will receive visitors after the service until 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Ross, 6221 N. Applecross Road in Highland Heights.
Contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.