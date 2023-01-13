Arlene Rossen (nee Cohen), passed away on Jan. 13, at the age of 85. She was born Dec. 25, 1939 in Akron.
Beloved wife of the late Richard Rossen; mother of Debbie (Marty), Daniel (Lauren), Michael (Andrea) and Jerome (Sandi Bragar); grandmother of Amanda, Jane, Rachel, Alexandra, Jonathan, Mallory, Drew, Benjamin and Natalia; daughter of the lates Lillian and Milton Cohen.
She attended Beth El Congregation in Akron, was a graduate of Buchtel High School and The Ohio State University, and was a teacher and development director at the Akron Art Museum.
Funeral will be held at Beth El Congregation in Akron on Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Akron.
Shiva will be at Beth El Congregation on Jan. 16 until 6 p.m. and Jan. 17 from 2-6 p.m.
Contributions may be made to Beth El Congregation.