Richard Rossen, 82, of Akron, passed away Jan. 3, 2021.
Born to Jack and Doris Rossen in Akron on April 4, 1938, Richard graduated from John R. Butchel High School (now John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center) in 1956. He went on to earn a business degree from The Ohio State University. He also served in the U.S. Air Force.
Richard worked at Five Points Glass Company and R.D. Rossen Glass Co. He was a member of Beth El Congregation. He loved hot air ballooning, dogs, leaded glass and woodworking. Everyone who knew Richard will remember him as a creative soul.
Richard is survived by his wife, Arlene; children, Debra of Columbus, Daniel of San Diego, Michael of Solon and Jerome of Mill Valley, Calif.; and grandchildren, Amanda, Jane, Rachel, Alexandra, Jonathan, Mallory, Drew, Benjamin and Natalia. He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Doris; and sister, Marian.
Private funeral services were held Jan. 5 in Akron.
Contributions in loving memory of Richard can be made to Beth El Congregation.