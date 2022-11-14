Yetta Rotbart (nee Ringer), age 93, of King Of Prussia, Pa., was born Nov. 7, 1929, and passed away on Nov. 12, 2022.
Yetta was the loving daughter of Goldie and Joseph Ringer, and beloved wife of the late Alan Rotbart. She was the mother of Lori (Barry) Morrison and Heidi Lee Rotbart. The devoted grandmother of Brandon Morrison (Stacey Kracher), Gabrielle Morrison and Ryan Morrison; great-grandmother of Azuri Morrison; and loving aunt to her nieces and nephew. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Boris, William and Morris Ringer, and her sister, Belle Euster.
Yetta was fun, vivacious and the life of the party. Everyone that knew her loved her wit and humor. She had great energy, remaining active throughout her life. Yetta was always singing and dancing, and loved her friends.
Her greatest joy came from raising her two daughters, Lori and Heidi. She was incredibly proud of their many accomplishments and had a very close relationship with both of them as well as her three grandchildren.
Yetta worked at National Paper & Twine in Cleveland in her early 20’s and after her children went off to college, she went back to work with the Casual Corner Retail Chain. Yetta was also involved with Pioneer Women of Cleveland. She and her husband, Alan, were also very involved with the Cleveland Heights High Choir Parents organization.
She played tennis and was the perfect first mate for her husband and children on their boat, “The Big Al,” on Lake Erie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at Berkowitz Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 11 a.m. Nov. 17, please navigate to the Services Section and click on “join livestream.”
Interment will take place at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Following interment, the family will receive friends and family for shiva until 8 p.m. Nov. 17 and from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 at 37929 Lakeshore Blvd. in Willoughby. Masks will be required in non-eating areas.
Contributions in Yetta’s memory can be made to designated students at Knapp Elementary School. Please make checks out to Knapp Home and School and mail to: Knapp Elementary, Attn: 6th Grade Fund, 698 Knapp Road, Lansdale, PA 19446, or may be made to the American Dysautonomia Institute (adiwebsite.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.